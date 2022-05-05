Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $8.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.22 0.21 EPS Actual 0.27 0.33 0.34 0.24 Revenue Estimate 109.87M 105.40M 93.10M 95.20M Revenue Actual 117.13M 103.75M 104.03M 88.84M

To track all earnings releases for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.