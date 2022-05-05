Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 16.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $8.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.31
|0.22
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.33
|0.34
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|109.87M
|105.40M
|93.10M
|95.20M
|Revenue Actual
|117.13M
|103.75M
|104.03M
|88.84M
To track all earnings releases for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.