Recap: BeiGene Q1 Earnings

Earnings
BeiGene beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.73.
Revenue was down $299.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.99 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-5.17
|-4.85
|-4.14
|-4.81
|EPS Actual
|-6.16
|-4.46
|-5.23
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|306.68M
|186.92M
|215.43M
|91.82M
|Revenue Actual
|213.98M
|206.44M
|149.99M
|605.87M
To track all earnings releases for BeiGene visit their earnings calendar here.
