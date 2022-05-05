Recap: BeiGene Q1 Earnings

BeiGene BGNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BeiGene beat estimated earnings by 10.36%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.73.

Revenue was down $299.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.99 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -5.17 -4.85 -4.14 -4.81 EPS Actual -6.16 -4.46 -5.23 0.69 Revenue Estimate 306.68M 186.92M 215.43M 91.82M Revenue Actual 213.98M 206.44M 149.99M 605.87M

To track all earnings releases for BeiGene visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.