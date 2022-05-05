Magellan Midstream: Q1 Earnings Insights

Magellan Midstream MMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magellan Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $13.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magellan Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|0.97
|1.01
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|1.09
|1.38
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|663.37M
|639.83M
|563.73M
|668.51M
|Revenue Actual
|809.30M
|639.05M
|653.64M
|661.07M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Magellan Midstream management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.35 and $4.35 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Magellan Midstream visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.