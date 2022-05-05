Recap: America First Multifamily Q1 Earnings

America First Multifamily ATAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
America First Multifamily reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $4.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at America First Multifamily's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.51
|0.42
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.57
|0.39
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|18.21M
|22.85M
|19.75M
|19.09M
|Revenue Actual
|20.00M
|17.70M
|16.40M
|14.40M
To track all earnings releases for America First Multifamily visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews