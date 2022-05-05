Recap: America First Multifamily Q1 Earnings

America First Multifamily ATAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

America First Multifamily reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $4.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at America First Multifamily's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.51 0.42 0.36 EPS Actual 0.33 0.57 0.39 0.27 Revenue Estimate 18.21M 22.85M 19.75M 19.09M Revenue Actual 20.00M 17.70M 16.40M 14.40M

