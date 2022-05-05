Recap: PPL Q1 Earnings

PPL PPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPL beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $284.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.38
|0.28
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.36
|0.19
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|2.00B
|1.59B
|1.29B
|2.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.49B
|1.51B
|1.29B
|1.50B
