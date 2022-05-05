Recap: PPL Q1 Earnings

PPL PPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PPL beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $284.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PPL's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.38 0.28 0.64 EPS Actual 0.22 0.36 0.19 0.28 Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.59B 1.29B 2.21B Revenue Actual 1.49B 1.51B 1.29B 1.50B

To track all earnings releases for PPL visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.