Recap: Quanta Servs Q1 Earnings

Quanta Servs PWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quanta Servs beat estimated earnings by 12.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.22.
Revenue was up $1.26 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quanta Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.45
|1.04
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.48
|1.06
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|3.65B
|3.43B
|2.98B
|2.73B
|Revenue Actual
|3.92B
|3.35B
|3.00B
|2.70B
To track all earnings releases for Quanta Servs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews