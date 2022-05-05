Recap: Quanta Servs Q1 Earnings

Quanta Servs PWR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quanta Servs beat estimated earnings by 12.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $1.26 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanta Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.45 1.04 0.73 EPS Actual 1.54 1.48 1.06 0.83 Revenue Estimate 3.65B 3.43B 2.98B 2.73B Revenue Actual 3.92B 3.35B 3.00B 2.70B

