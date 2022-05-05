Recap: LendingTree Q1 Earnings

LendingTree TREE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LendingTree beat estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $10.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 15.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|0.57
|0.16
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|0.75
|0.76
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|259.26M
|292.63M
|270.10M
|264.75M
|Revenue Actual
|258.29M
|297.45M
|270.01M
|272.75M
