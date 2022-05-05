Recap: LendingTree Q1 Earnings

LendingTree TREE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LendingTree beat estimated earnings by 475.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 15.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.30 0.57 0.16 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.14 0.75 0.76 0.18 Revenue Estimate 259.26M 292.63M 270.10M 264.75M Revenue Actual 258.29M 297.45M 270.01M 272.75M

