Gogo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gogo GOGO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gogo beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $18.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.08
|-0.04
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.16
|0.12
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|89.67M
|84.10M
|75.14M
|73.85M
|Revenue Actual
|92.30M
|87.17M
|82.38M
|73.87M
