Gogo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gogo GOGO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gogo beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $18.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 -0.04 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.17 0.16 0.12 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 89.67M 84.10M 75.14M 73.85M Revenue Actual 92.30M 87.17M 82.38M 73.87M

