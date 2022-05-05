Ball: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ball BLL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Ball missed estimated earnings by 7.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.83.
Revenue was up $591.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ball's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.99
|0.83
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.94
|0.86
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|3.55B
|3.54B
|3.22B
|3.10B
|Revenue Actual
|3.67B
|3.55B
|3.46B
|3.12B
