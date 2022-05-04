Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Summit Materials SUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Summit Materials missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was down $5.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Summit Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.64
|0.52
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.68
|0.49
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|600.48M
|729.59M
|642.05M
|355.00M
|Revenue Actual
|553.43M
|662.26M
|618.53M
|398.48M
To track all earnings releases for Summit Materials visit their earnings calendar here.
