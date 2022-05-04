Summit Materials: Q1 Earnings Insights

Summit Materials SUM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Summit Materials missed estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was down $5.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Materials's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.64 0.52 -0.47 EPS Actual 0.27 0.68 0.49 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 600.48M 729.59M 642.05M 355.00M Revenue Actual 553.43M 662.26M 618.53M 398.48M

