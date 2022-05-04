Recap: Nevro Q1 Earnings

Nevro NVRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nevro beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-1.1.
Revenue was down $768.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.86
|-0.87
|-0.73
|-0.84
|EPS Actual
|-0.86
|-0.87
|-0.62
|-0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|100.26M
|91.59M
|102.70M
|85.86M
|Revenue Actual
|102.76M
|93.20M
|102.33M
|88.61M
