Recap: Nevro Q1 Earnings

Earnings

Nevro beat estimated earnings by 10.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.98 versus an estimate of $-1.1.

Revenue was down $768.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.86 -0.87 -0.73 -0.84 EPS Actual -0.86 -0.87 -0.62 -0.85 Revenue Estimate 100.26M 91.59M 102.70M 85.86M Revenue Actual 102.76M 93.20M 102.33M 88.61M

