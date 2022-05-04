Callon Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Insights

Callon Petroleum CPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Callon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.43 versus an estimate of $3.33.

Revenue was up $273.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Callon Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.52 1.58 0.87 EPS Actual 2.66 2.93 1.49 1.49 Revenue Estimate 543.58M 425.67M 336.47M 264.43M Revenue Actual 482.96M 392.95M 294.02M 258.34M

To track all earnings releases for Callon Petroleum visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.