Callon Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Insights

Callon Petroleum CPE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Callon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.43 versus an estimate of $3.33.
Revenue was up $273.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Callon Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.52
|1.58
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|2.93
|1.49
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|543.58M
|425.67M
|336.47M
|264.43M
|Revenue Actual
|482.96M
|392.95M
|294.02M
|258.34M
