Cytokinetics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cytokinetics missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $-1.02 versus an estimate of $-0.94.
Revenue was down $5.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cytokinetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.84
|-0.76
|-0.65
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.95
|-0.86
|-0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|6.20M
|6.42M
|5.45M
|6.58M
|Revenue Actual
|55.60M
|5.44M
|2.84M
|6.55M
