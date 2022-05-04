Continental Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Continental Resources CLR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Continental Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.3.
Revenue was up $600.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Continental Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.69
|1.19
|0.47
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|1.79
|1.20
|0.91
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|1.71B
|1.41B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.93B
|1.34B
|1.24B
|1.22B
To track all earnings releases for Continental Resources visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.