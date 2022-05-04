Recap: Centennial Resource Dev Q1 Earnings

Centennial Resource Dev CDEV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centennial Resource Dev missed estimated earnings by 86.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $154.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 5.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centennial Resource Dev's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.19 0.04 EPS Actual 0.51 0.12 -0.09 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 291.22M 251.02M 187.74M 157.06M Revenue Actual 316.42M 288.50M 232.58M 192.39M

