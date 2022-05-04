Recap: Centennial Resource Dev Q1 Earnings

Centennial Resource Dev CDEV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Centennial Resource Dev missed estimated earnings by 86.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $154.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 5.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centennial Resource Dev's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.19
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.12
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|291.22M
|251.02M
|187.74M
|157.06M
|Revenue Actual
|316.42M
|288.50M
|232.58M
|192.39M
To track all earnings releases for Centennial Resource Dev visit their earnings calendar here.
