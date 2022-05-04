Recap: Nu Skin Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises NUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $72.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nu Skin Enterprises's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.90 1.04 0.72 EPS Actual 1.11 0.97 1.15 0.91 Revenue Estimate 655.93M 661.30M 702.43M 635.40M Revenue Actual 673.44M 641.15M 704.05M 677.03M

To track all earnings releases for Nu Skin Enterprises visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.