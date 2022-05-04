Recap: Nu Skin Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Nu Skin Enterprises NUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Nu Skin Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $72.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nu Skin Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.90
|1.04
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.97
|1.15
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|655.93M
|661.30M
|702.43M
|635.40M
|Revenue Actual
|673.44M
|641.15M
|704.05M
|677.03M
