Recap: DCP Midstream Q1 Earnings

DCP Midstream DCP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
DCP Midstream missed estimated earnings by 67.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $1.06 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DCP Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.66
|0.54
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|0.18
|-0.22
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|4.45B
|3.59B
|2.46B
|2.34B
|Revenue Actual
|3.48B
|2.83B
|2.08B
|2.32B
