SP Plus: Q1 Earnings Insights

SP Plus SP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SP Plus beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $103.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SP Plus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.50 0.24 EPS Actual 0.51 0.65 0.49 0.27 Revenue Estimate 164.22M 150.22M 136.58M 119.75M Revenue Actual 170.00M 161.60M 141.20M 246.70M

To track all earnings releases for SP Plus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.