SP Plus: Q1 Earnings Insights

SP Plus SP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SP Plus beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $103.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SP Plus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.50
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.65
|0.49
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|164.22M
|150.22M
|136.58M
|119.75M
|Revenue Actual
|170.00M
|161.60M
|141.20M
|246.70M
To track all earnings releases for SP Plus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings