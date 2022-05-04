Pioneer Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 12.34%, reporting an EPS of $7.74 versus an estimate of $6.89.
Revenue was up $2.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 3.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pioneer Natural Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.08
|3.87
|2.61
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|4.58
|4.13
|2.55
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|3.15B
|4.50B
|2.15B
|1.49B
|Revenue Actual
|3.72B
|3.28B
|2.68B
|1.82B
