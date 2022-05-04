Marathon Oil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marathon Oil MRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Marathon Oil beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $682.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 3.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marathon Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.31
|0.15
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.39
|0.22
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.31B
|1.09B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.80B
|1.45B
|1.14B
|1.07B
