NuVasive: Q1 Earnings Insights

NuVasive NUVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NuVasive beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was up $19.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NuVasive's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.54 0.44 0.35 EPS Actual 0.40 0.32 0.60 0.37 Revenue Estimate 298.95M 291.79M 285.08M 261.77M Revenue Actual 302.07M 270.84M 294.83M 271.25M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NuVasive management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.15 and $2.45 per share.

