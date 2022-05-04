NuVasive: Q1 Earnings Insights

NuVasive NUVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NuVasive beat estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was up $19.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NuVasive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.54
|0.44
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.32
|0.60
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|298.95M
|291.79M
|285.08M
|261.77M
|Revenue Actual
|302.07M
|270.84M
|294.83M
|271.25M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NuVasive management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.15 and $2.45 per share.
To track all earnings releases for NuVasive visit their earnings calendar here.
