Recap: Conmed Q1 Earnings

Conmed CNMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Conmed beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $9.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.76
|0.62
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|0.80
|0.71
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|278.76M
|255.53M
|248.31M
|216.88M
|Revenue Actual
|273.97M
|248.83M
|255.16M
|232.68M
