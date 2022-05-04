Recap: Conmed Q1 Earnings

Conmed CNMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Conmed beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $9.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Conmed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.76 0.62 0.44 EPS Actual 1.07 0.80 0.71 0.63 Revenue Estimate 278.76M 255.53M 248.31M 216.88M Revenue Actual 273.97M 248.83M 255.16M 232.68M

To track all earnings releases for Conmed visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.