Here's How Much $100 Invested In Align Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Align Tech ALGN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.91%. Currently, Align Tech has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ALGN: If an investor had bought $100 of ALGN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $920.25 today based on a price of $290.80 for ALGN at the time of writing.

Align Tech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.