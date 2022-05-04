Recap: eXp World Holdings Q1 Earnings

eXp World Holdings EXPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
eXp World Holdings beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $427.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eXp World Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.11
|0.09
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.15
|0.24
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|999.06M
|728.82M
|552.49M
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|1.10B
|999.89M
|583.83M
To track all earnings releases for eXp World Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
