Recap: eXp World Holdings Q1 Earnings

eXp World Holdings EXPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eXp World Holdings beat estimated earnings by 500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $427.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eXp World Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.09 0.04 EPS Actual 0.10 0.15 0.24 0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.03B 999.06M 728.82M 552.49M Revenue Actual 1.08B 1.10B 999.89M 583.83M

