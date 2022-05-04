Horizon Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 11.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $542.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.54
|0.88
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|1.41
|1.75
|1.62
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|995.87M
|979.41M
|685.03M
|330.73M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|1.04B
|832.55M
|342.41M
To track all earnings releases for Horizon Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.