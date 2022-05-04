Horizon Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 11.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was up $542.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.54 0.88 0.04 EPS Actual 1.41 1.75 1.62 0.03 Revenue Estimate 995.87M 979.41M 685.03M 330.73M Revenue Actual 1.01B 1.04B 832.55M 342.41M

To track all earnings releases for Horizon Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.