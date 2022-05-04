Recap: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was up $1.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.53
|-0.40
|-0.43
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.58
|-0.42
|-0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|9.80M
|9.84M
|9.13M
|7.93M
|Revenue Actual
|11.54M
|9.06M
|9.01M
|7.32M
To track all earnings releases for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
