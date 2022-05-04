Clovis Oncology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clovis Oncology CLVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Clovis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.43.
Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 20.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clovis Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.48
|-0.56
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|-0.56
|-0.59
|-0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|39.08M
|39.09M
|41.12M
|44.55M
|Revenue Actual
|35.97M
|37.92M
|36.82M
|38.05M
