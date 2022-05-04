Clovis Oncology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clovis Oncology CLVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clovis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was down $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 20.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clovis Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.48 -0.56 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.56 -0.59 -0.64 Revenue Estimate 39.08M 39.09M 41.12M 44.55M Revenue Actual 35.97M 37.92M 36.82M 38.05M

