Recap: Tupperware Brands Q1 Earnings

Tupperware Brands TUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $112.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tupperware Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.71 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.49 1.19 0.95 0.82 Revenue Estimate 384.97M 473.71M 460.20M 434.05M Revenue Actual 394.90M 376.90M 464.70M 460.30M

