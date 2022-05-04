Recap: Tupperware Brands Q1 Earnings

Tupperware Brands TUP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $112.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tupperware Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.71
|0.57
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|1.19
|0.95
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|384.97M
|473.71M
|460.20M
|434.05M
|Revenue Actual
|394.90M
|376.90M
|464.70M
|460.30M
To track all earnings releases for Tupperware Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.