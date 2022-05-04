EVO Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

EVO Payments EVOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

EVO Payments beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $20.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EVO Payments's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.25 0.17 0.12 EPS Actual 0.29 0.27 0.21 0.13 Revenue Estimate 133.38M 129.75M 117.15M 104.59M Revenue Actual 133.19M 135.04M 122.23M 106.18M

