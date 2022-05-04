EVO Payments: Q1 Earnings Insights

EVO Payments EVOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EVO Payments beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $20.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EVO Payments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.25
|0.17
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.27
|0.21
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|133.38M
|129.75M
|117.15M
|104.59M
|Revenue Actual
|133.19M
|135.04M
|122.23M
|106.18M
To track all earnings releases for EVO Payments visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews