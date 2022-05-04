Emerson Electric: Q2 Earnings Insights

=
Emerson Electric EMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Emerson Electric beat estimated earnings by 9.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $360.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Emerson Electric's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.18
|0.97
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.21
|1.09
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|4.47B
|5.09B
|4.57B
|4.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.47B
|4.95B
|4.70B
|4.43B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Emerson Electric management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.95 and $5.1 per share.
