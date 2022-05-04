QQQ
Emerson Electric: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read

=

Emerson Electric EMR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Emerson Electric beat estimated earnings by 9.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $360.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Emerson Electric's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 1.18 0.97 0.90
EPS Actual 1.05 1.21 1.09 0.97
Revenue Estimate 4.47B 5.09B 4.57B 4.36B
Revenue Actual 4.47B 4.95B 4.70B 4.43B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Emerson Electric management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.95 and $5.1 per share.

