Bruker: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bruker BRKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bruker beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $40.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.44 0.38 0.32 EPS Actual 0.59 0.63 0.44 0.44 Revenue Estimate 663.88M 574.17M 538.29M 513.06M Revenue Actual 683.50M 608.90M 570.80M 554.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bruker management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.29 and $2.33 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Bruker visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.