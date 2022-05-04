Bruker: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bruker BRKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Bruker beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $40.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bruker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.44
|0.38
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.63
|0.44
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|663.88M
|574.17M
|538.29M
|513.06M
|Revenue Actual
|683.50M
|608.90M
|570.80M
|554.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Bruker management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.29 and $2.33 per share.
