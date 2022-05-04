Recap: Northwest Natural Q1 Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northwest Natural Hldg missed estimated earnings by 5.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $34.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.28
|-0.75
|-0.13
|1.82
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|-0.67
|-0.02
|1.94
|Revenue Estimate
|270.12M
|100.97M
|142.63M
|318.28M
|Revenue Actual
|294.09M
|101.45M
|148.92M
|315.95M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Northwest Natural Hldg management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.45 and $2.65 per share.
