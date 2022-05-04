Recap: Northwest Natural Q1 Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg missed estimated earnings by 5.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $34.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 -0.75 -0.13 1.82 EPS Actual 1.31 -0.67 -0.02 1.94 Revenue Estimate 270.12M 100.97M 142.63M 318.28M Revenue Actual 294.09M 101.45M 148.92M 315.95M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Northwest Natural Hldg management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.45 and $2.65 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Northwest Natural Hldg visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.