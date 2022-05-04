Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q1 Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings LL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LL Flooring Holdings missed estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $4.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.30
|0.24
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.29
|0.41
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|295.50M
|289.00M
|299.57M
|293.12M
|Revenue Actual
|285.28M
|282.23M
|301.38M
|283.45M
To track all earnings releases for LL Flooring Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.