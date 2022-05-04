Recap: LL Flooring Holdings Q1 Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings LL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LL Flooring Holdings missed estimated earnings by 31.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $4.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LL Flooring Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.30 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.35 0.29 0.41 0.34 Revenue Estimate 295.50M 289.00M 299.57M 293.12M Revenue Actual 285.28M 282.23M 301.38M 283.45M

