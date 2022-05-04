Recap: Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings

Murphy Oil MUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Murphy Oil beat estimated earnings by 25.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $172.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.17
|0.24
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.24
|0.59
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|621.00M
|577.44M
|576.91M
|490.48M
|Revenue Actual
|738.95M
|630.70M
|549.64M
|379.99M
To track all earnings releases for Murphy Oil visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews