Recap: Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings

Murphy Oil MUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy Oil beat estimated earnings by 25.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $172.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy Oil's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.17 0.24 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.40 0.24 0.59 0.06 Revenue Estimate 621.00M 577.44M 576.91M 490.48M Revenue Actual 738.95M 630.70M 549.64M 379.99M

