Recap: Chesapeake Utilities Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities CPK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chesapeake Utilities beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.98.
Revenue was up $31.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chesapeake Utilities's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|0.59
|0.71
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.71
|0.78
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|173.50M
|113.60M
|106.23M
|183.63M
|Revenue Actual
|160.37M
|107.33M
|111.08M
|191.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Chesapeake Utilities management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $6.05 and $6.25 per share.
