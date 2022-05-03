Recap: Chesapeake Utilities Q1 Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities CPK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $1.98.

Revenue was up $31.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chesapeake Utilities's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.31 0.59 0.71 1.83 EPS Actual 1.28 0.71 0.78 1.96 Revenue Estimate 173.50M 113.60M 106.23M 183.63M Revenue Actual 160.37M 107.33M 111.08M 191.19M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities management provided guidance for FY 2025, expecting earnings between $6.05 and $6.25 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Chesapeake Utilities visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.