Gladstone Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Gladstone Capital GLAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gladstone Capital beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $4.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gladstone Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.2
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.2
|0.20
|0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|14.51M
|13.73M
|13.58M
|12.94M
|Revenue Actual
|16.17M
|14.36M
|13.67M
|12.88M
To track all earnings releases for Gladstone Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
