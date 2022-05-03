Gladstone Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

Gladstone Capital GLAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gladstone Capital beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $4.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gladstone Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.2 0.19 EPS Actual 0.27 0.2 0.20 0.2 Revenue Estimate 14.51M 13.73M 13.58M 12.94M Revenue Actual 16.17M 14.36M 13.67M 12.88M

