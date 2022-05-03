Recap: Coca-Cola Consolidated Q1 Earnings

Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coca-Cola Consolidated beat estimated earnings by 18.09%, reporting an EPS of $8.42 versus an estimate of $7.13.
Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 23.47% drop in the share price the next day.
