Livent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Livent LTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Livent beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $51.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Livent's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.08 0.03 0.04 0.02 Revenue Estimate 106.51M 96.12M 88.75M 82.13M Revenue Actual 122.90M 103.60M 102.20M 91.70M

