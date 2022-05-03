Livent: Q1 Earnings Insights

Livent LTHM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Livent beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $51.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Livent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|106.51M
|96.12M
|88.75M
|82.13M
|Revenue Actual
|122.90M
|103.60M
|102.20M
|91.70M
To track all earnings releases for Livent visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings