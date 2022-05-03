Mercury Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 3.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $3.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercury Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.40 0.67 0.62 EPS Actual 0.39 0.41 0.73 0.64 Revenue Estimate 223.22M 215.31M 243.06M 253.20M Revenue Actual 220.38M 225.01M 250.84M 256.86M

