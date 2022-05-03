Mercury Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 3.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $3.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercury Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.40
|0.67
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.41
|0.73
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|223.22M
|215.31M
|243.06M
|253.20M
|Revenue Actual
|220.38M
|225.01M
|250.84M
|256.86M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
