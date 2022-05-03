Recap: Camping World Holdings Q1 Earnings

Camping World Holdings CWH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Camping World Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was up $104.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.78
|2.32
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|1.98
|2.51
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|1.83B
|2.08B
|1.30B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.92B
|2.06B
|1.56B
