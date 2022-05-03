CPSI: Q1 Earnings Insights

CPSI CPSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
CPSI beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $9.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CPSI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.63
|0.55
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.59
|0.75
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|70.09M
|71.07M
|67.06M
|67.57M
|Revenue Actual
|74.00M
|70.09M
|68.53M
|68.00M
