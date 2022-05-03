CPSI: Q1 Earnings Insights

CPSI CPSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CPSI beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $9.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CPSI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.63 0.55 0.55 EPS Actual 0.70 0.59 0.75 0.64 Revenue Estimate 70.09M 71.07M 67.06M 67.57M Revenue Actual 74.00M 70.09M 68.53M 68.00M

