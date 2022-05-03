Apollo Endosurgery: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Endosurgery APEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $2.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.28 -0.20 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.23 -0.22 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 16.24M 15.47M 13.67M 11.71M Revenue Actual 16.17M 16.35M 16.61M 13.86M

To track all earnings releases for Apollo Endosurgery visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.