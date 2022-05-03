Apollo Endosurgery: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Endosurgery APEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $2.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Endosurgery's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.28
|-0.20
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|16.24M
|15.47M
|13.67M
|11.71M
|Revenue Actual
|16.17M
|16.35M
|16.61M
|13.86M
