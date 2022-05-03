SeaSpine Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

SeaSpine Holdings SPNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was up $8.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.31 -0.32 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.48 -0.16 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 54.85M 47.82M 45.88M 40.23M Revenue Actual 55.59M 46.45M 47.46M 41.95M

