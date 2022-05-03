SeaSpine Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

SeaSpine Holdings SPNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SeaSpine Holdings missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was up $8.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaSpine Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.35
|-0.31
|-0.32
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.16
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|54.85M
|47.82M
|45.88M
|40.23M
|Revenue Actual
|55.59M
|46.45M
|47.46M
|41.95M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
