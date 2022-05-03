Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q2 Earnings

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Skyworks Solutions reported in-line EPS of $2.63 versus an estimate of $2.63.
Revenue was up $164.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Skyworks Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.12
|2.53
|2.14
|2.35
|EPS Actual
|3.14
|2.62
|2.15
|2.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.50B
|1.30B
|1.10B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.31B
|1.12B
|1.17B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Skyworks Solutions management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $2.36 and $2.36 per share.
