If You Invested $100 In Kroger 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.97%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion.

Buying $100 In KR: If an investor had bought $100 of KR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $477.36 today based on a price of $54.92 for KR at the time of writing.

Kroger's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.