Recap: Standard Motor Products Q1 Earnings

Standard Motor Products SMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 29.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $46.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 1.10 0.65 0.54 EPS Actual 0.90 1.32 1.26 0.97 Revenue Estimate 282.91M 342.64M 268.56M 257.57M Revenue Actual 309.88M 370.31M 342.08M 276.55M

To track all earnings releases for Standard Motor Products visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.