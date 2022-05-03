Recap: Standard Motor Products Q1 Earnings

Standard Motor Products SMP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 29.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $46.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|1.10
|0.65
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|1.32
|1.26
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|282.91M
|342.64M
|268.56M
|257.57M
|Revenue Actual
|309.88M
|370.31M
|342.08M
|276.55M
To track all earnings releases for Standard Motor Products visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.