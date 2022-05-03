CNH Industrial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNH Industrial CNHI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
CNH Industrial beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was down $2.83 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNH Industrial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.19
|0.27
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.36
|0.42
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|4.37B
|6.40B
|7.33B
|6.44B
|Revenue Actual
|9.07B
|7.97B
|8.91B
|7.47B
