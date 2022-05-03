Meritor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Meritor MTOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meritor beat estimated earnings by 10.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meritor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.49
|0.50
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.80
|0.62
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|987.32M
|975.83M
|923.87M
|937.42M
|Revenue Actual
|984.00M
|945.00M
|1.02B
|983.00M
To track all earnings releases for Meritor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews