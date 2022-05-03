Meritor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Meritor MTOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meritor beat estimated earnings by 10.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meritor's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.49 0.50 0.61 EPS Actual 0.80 0.80 0.62 0.68 Revenue Estimate 987.32M 975.83M 923.87M 937.42M Revenue Actual 984.00M 945.00M 1.02B 983.00M

To track all earnings releases for Meritor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.