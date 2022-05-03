iStar: Q1 Earnings Insights

iStar STAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iStar beat estimated earnings by 53.35%, reporting an EPS of $7.79 versus an estimate of $5.08.

Revenue was down $81.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iStar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 0.31 0.15 0.11 EPS Actual 0.87 1.76 0.15 0.30 Revenue Estimate 101.84M 105.02M 101.89M 100.20M Revenue Actual 50.76M 195.49M 105.59M 113.26M

To track all earnings releases for iStar visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.