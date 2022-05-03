iStar: Q1 Earnings Insights

iStar STAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iStar beat estimated earnings by 53.35%, reporting an EPS of $7.79 versus an estimate of $5.08.
Revenue was down $81.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iStar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|0.31
|0.15
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|1.76
|0.15
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|101.84M
|105.02M
|101.89M
|100.20M
|Revenue Actual
|50.76M
|195.49M
|105.59M
|113.26M
