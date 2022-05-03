Recap: Catalent Q3 Earnings

Catalent CTLT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Catalent beat estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $220.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Catalent's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.65
|1.03
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.71
|1.16
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.03B
|1.14B
|993.20M
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|1.02B
|1.19B
|1.05B
To track all earnings releases for Catalent visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
